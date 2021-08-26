3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $924,900
A Heyburn man tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex but found police waiting for him instead.
Idaho hospitals are less than two weeks away from using “crisis standards of care,” otherwise known as health care rationing or triage. Here's what you need to know.
"If somebody said they had a great crop they are lying. We all at the coffee shop grumble about it."
Three Cassia County Sheriff deputies received commendations for life saving measures after a California man broke a window at a pawn shop and cut an artery in his arm.
Unless you’re one of the 6,300 Idahoans living in three specific rural counties, you should be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, accordi…
Treasure Valley pharmacists and officials are seeing more doctors prescribe ivermectin to treat and prevent COVID-19.
Kendrick man makes it on his own. Clay Hayes claims $500,000 as winner of this season of ‘Alone’ survival TV show
A Kendrick man outlasted all of his competitors in the survival television show “Alone” and won the $500,000 top prize.
Although Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country and home to one of the United States’ fastest-growing cities, U.S. Census B…
TWIN FALLS — A ransomware attack is behind the computer issues the county has dealt with for the last two weeks, county commissioners confirme…
A group of men accused of being part of a neo-Nazi movement — including Idaho residents — are facing new federal charges.