3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $870,000

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW Own a rare Snake River Canyon rim home near the Perrine Bridge & Pillar Falls. Great views of the canyon from the deck & inside the home. Enjoy 2 living spaces filled with windows to capture the beautiful vistas! 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 2,008 sq. ft. home. Location feels private and secluded with almost a half acre lot overlooking panoramic nature views, but you are right near it all! Home is next to the Twin Falls canyon rim walking path & close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Tour Today!