THE HAYDEN IS A WARM AND WELCOMING RESIDENCE This exceptional MEG CONSTRUCTION single-level home is located in The Springs at the Preserve, one of NE Twin Falls newest subdivisions. Features include two masters with the possibility of a Mother-in-Law suite or rental income suite separate from the home with it's own laundry room and attached garage, gourmet chef's kitchen with professional gas range, paneled refrigerator, 2 interior fireplaces with an additional outdoor fireplace on the covered patio, “Zoom Room" for a mini office, study, etc., Pella doors and windows, completely landscaped and ready for you to enjoy. Designer touches and finishes throughout including unique tile and lighting choices. Attached privacy fencing recently added to backyard.