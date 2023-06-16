Beautiful single level home in the highly desirable Preserve Subdivision. This home has it all, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with an extra 1/2 bath in the garage, office, and an extra flex/bonus room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop and double ovens, quartz counters, LVP flooring and large pantry with countertop. All of the bedrooms are on-suite with walk-in closets. Large master bedroom with a beautiful master bath that has dual vanities with quartz counters, soaker tub and walk-in shower. The master has a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. And don't forget about the 16' x 54' RV garage. You will have space for everything. The Preserve is a great location, close to the walking trail and town. This home has everything, you won't want to miss out!