Beautiful single level home in the highly desirable Preserve Subdivision. This home has it all, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with an extra 1/2 bath in the garage, office, and an extra flex/bonus room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop and double ovens, quartz counters, LVP flooring and large pantry with countertop. All of the bedrooms are on-suite with walk-in closets. Large master bedroom with a beautiful master bath that has dual vanities with quartz counters, soaker tub and walk-in shower. The master has a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. And don't forget about the 16' x 54' RV garage. You will have space for everything. The Preserve is a great location, close to the walking trail and town. This home has everything, you won't want to miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lock was cut off storage unit and $7,000 in items were removed, but was it just a mistake?
Six Magic Valley rodeo contestants won Idaho high school state championships in Pocatello this week — including Jerome's Winn Southwick and Tu…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Death notices for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Man testifies it started with an invitation to have beer and use marijuana