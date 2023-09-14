Better than new!! This elegant ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths family room, living room, den, 3 car garage, covered patio, fully fenced backyard and located in a superb NE Twin Falls location. In the past 2 years the owner updated the following: installed new 75 gallon water heater and water softener, plumbing fixtures, new furnace and air conditioning units, All cabinets and vanities replaced, all flooring replaced, hardwood floor is a Brazilian Cherry, Marble floors in bathrooms and laundry. Kitchen appliances updated to New Wolf gas range, New Sub Zero refrigerator, New Cove Dishwasher, New Viking oven range Microwave, New LG signature washer and dryer. Added new televisions to all bedrooms, family room and living room. All new interior painting, and exterior walls painted. New 50 year shingles installed and gutters replaced with with a leafguard system,. The attached 3 car garage had walls and ceilings painted and floor painted with epoxy paint. New landscape irrigation system, sod plants etc.