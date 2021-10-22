3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $625,000

Be the first to know
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office says it cannot find invoices or records for private, outside legal expenses that McGeachin is asking taxpayers to pay $50,000 to cover.
North Canyon Medical Center purchased 4 acres to build a medical clinic in Twin Falls.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
MURTAUGH — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where a vehicle drove off the roadway Wednesday while traveling up …
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
Construction on a new facility that will change dairy manure to natural gas will break ground next month in Wendell.
My neighbor takes photos of people all the time, puts them on his Facebook page and he doesn't ask anyone if that's OK. Can he get into trouble for that?
TWIN FALLS — The Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development (SIED) is stepping down to take a new position in Southern Californ…
