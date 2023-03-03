Shaded summertime brook with walking path across the street! Formal entry outside and inside the front door. Secluded great room open to the kitchen. A flood of light streams in through generous windows across the back of the home. The great room hosts a wall of stone floor to ceiling with fireplace and accent niches. The primary bedroom is luxuriant in size with a no-threshhold/no trip shower entry. Master is plumbed for a soaker tub and could be easily added. There is a second master with a double vanity and doorless shower. There are treyed ceilings in the primary, great room and entry. Kitchen is ready to go with all appliances. Park your larger vehicles in this garage with overhead bin storage. Tankless on-demand water heating system and spray foam insulation keep this home efficient plus tight and warm in winter, cool in summer. Custom 14 ft. work space for office, crafts, sewing, etc. No HOA. Seller is a licensed realtor in the state of Idaho.