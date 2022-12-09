Gorgeous custom built home 1 year old. Pella wood windows throughout including custom blinds; Quartz with kitchen island waterfall; complimentary cabinets with white uppers - black island - and wood perimeter lowers. Sleek finishes in backsplash and fireplace wall; by-pass laundry room features a full closet, soaker sink, plus corner wrap granite folding surface. LVP flooring in all community spaces including hallways with carpeted bedrooms. Custom tile in each bathroom - double vanities in master and guest baths. Half bath features a stone basin and hex tile flooring. The soaker tub in the master rests on an elevated carpet of river rock. The pantry is a straight in from the garage with double sided storage and full access table top counter featuring multiple outlets. Every aspect of this home is unique, upgraded, and of exceptional quality. Bring buyers with high expectations.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $609,900
