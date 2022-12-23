3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $599,000

Timeless charm abounds in this brand-new Goffin Heritage Homes residence! Located in the highly desirable Morning Sun Subdivision near schools, parks, shopping, and healthcare, enjoy the best of location and amenities. You'll love the extremely functional layout of these 3 bed + 2 baths + office floorplan with all you need and a whole lot more! The kitchen features brand new upgraded appliances including a French door refrigerator, gas cooktop, and double ovens with a sweeping island for entertaining. The beautiful white oak cabinets with glass accents accompanied by a full height quartz backsplash are sure to leave a lasting impression. Enjoy outdoor living with a designated outside cooking space. Upgraded amenities also include Pella windows, Martin steel insulated garage doors, heated tile floors in primary bath, highly insulated walls for exceptional energy efficiency, and a fully conditioned concrete crawl space. With distinct features and intentional design, this home won't last long!