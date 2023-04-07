THE NEXT GENERATION OF THE LANGFORD TOWNHOME is now for sale. Enjoy a lifestyle of easy living in this over 2500 sq. ft space offering a primary bedroom en suite with soaking tub and walk-in-shower. 2 guest rooms share a full bath, and an upper-level bonus room with full-bath has plenty of room for guests or an office/workout room. A perfect fusion of modern transitional and contemporary design will wrap you in the comfort of knowing you can live a grand style and still walk out the door, lock it, and travel. If the kitchen is important to you, it was to us too. Kitchen Aid Professional appliances will allow you to create your favorite meals with the latest technology. Call us for an opportunity to view this open floor plan townhome that can be yours.