Easy living with purpose, function and style in this better than new sleek and modern home. This home is sparking bright white with a smattering of black contemporary finishes. Split 3 bedroom design with office plus 2 1/2 baths. Pella windows, marble accents, kitchen island with waterfall quartz, double convection ovens plus personal favorites which include a super sized Pantry with finished cook space for roasters, toasters, and Insta-Pots; oversized dedicated laundry which bypasses the mud drop zone; and oversized master closet. A stone bathroom basin, a carpet of river rock under the master bath soaker tub, and custom honeycomb shades are a few of the bonus extras offered in this home. Words only describe, but it must be seen to appreciate.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested
LM Meats is a new beef ranch that started up in the last few months and is ready to help take stress off of farmers who can’t find availabilit…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.
Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.