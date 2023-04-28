Easy living with purpose, function and style in this better than new sleek and modern home. This home is sparking bright white with a smattering of black contemporary finishes. Split 3 bedroom design with office plus 2 1/2 baths. Pella windows, marble accents, kitchen island with waterfall quartz, double convection ovens plus personal favorites which include a super sized Pantry with finished cook space for roasters, toasters, and Insta-Pots; oversized dedicated laundry which bypasses the mud drop zone; and oversized master closet. A stone bathroom basin, a carpet of river rock under the master bath soaker tub, and custom honeycomb shades are a few of the bonus extras offered in this home. Words only describe, but it must be seen to appreciate.