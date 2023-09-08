Discover this stunning home. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and ample storage—perfect for the home chef. The master suite is a tranquil escape, boasting a soaking tub and large walk-in closet. A spacious laundry room offers a folding counter and craft desk, optimizing functionality. The garage is a craftsman’s dream with custom porcelain tiles, built-in storage, and dual workbenches. Outdoors, enjoy a low-maintenance yard complete with raised garden beds, fruit trees, and a handy storage shed. This home beautifully blends comfort, luxury, and practicality in one package.