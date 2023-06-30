HOMEOWNERS FAVORITES: 1) Oversized pantry with outlets and work surface having direct access from the garage; 2) Dedicated laundry room with full sized closet and granite folding counter; 3) Spacious master closet large enough for a dresser and dressing area. Add to this Pella wood windows; double convection oven; quartz backsplash and fireplace surround; waterfall island countertop. Mix these features with crisp white paint in contrast to modern black accents. The lighting fixtures are unique, there is a stone basin and a river rock platform under the soaker tub. The exterior features classy stone, stucco and wood grain steel minimal maintenance. Intimate little cul-de-sac with access to Filer and Addison.