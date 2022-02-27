3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $550,000

Be the first to know
A Burley teacher is charged with felony rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child. Court records show the incidents were not related to anything that occurred at school.
A 25-year-old Jerome man died in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Buhl.
"Our vision of The Dugout is to have that wow factor from the minute you walk in the door," said co-owner Frank Herman.
Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke at a white nationalist gathering in Florida where attendees cheered for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.
See how Idaho's favorite grocery stores compare on prices.
Far faster internet will soon be available in parts of the Magic Valley.
"China's communist leaders have clamped down on coverage and commentary of the Winter Olympic games. Ask Dutch correspondent Sjoerd den Daas, who was manhandled by a security guard during a live report."
"Basque people are all very friendly, and very talkative and very loud, very loud. And food is a big part of their lives."
A unidentified woman was found in the Snake River in 2014. Nearly six years later police identified a distant relative, but how helpful is that information? And why aren't more unidentified persons entered into national databases?
Get the latest scores and photos from the boys district basketball games.
