Landscaping is in! Move-in ready home on a quiet half circle drive with fabulous neighbors in a prime NE location. Upgrades throughout. The Greatroom/kitchen is placed at the back of the home tucked away from the private entry hall. Dual access from the Great room and master to an extended patio with hot tub hook-up. The master bedroom features a double tray ceiling with ambient light; a closet with revolving storage carousel; no-threshold doorless shower, and space for a soaker tub if desired. The secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill second master bath with doorless shower, water closet, and dual vanities. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage has overhead storage and generous parameter space. The kitchen offers the cook all the luxuries. Custom window shades will be installed by 7/29/23. Many extras you won't see, but the kind that will pay dividends in your heat and water use. Seller is a licensed realtor in the State of Idaho.