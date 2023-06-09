One of a kind gem! This stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is just waiting for it's new owners! You will be welcomed with a well maintained yard, mature landscaping, and a quiet neighborhood. Inside you find an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests, a pristine kitchen complete with quartz counter tops, a new dishwasher, & stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, and a spa like master bathroom. The real gem of this home is the in ground pool! Create countless memories with your family You will never want to leave your own backyard oasis. This home is an absolute must see and wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $543,000
