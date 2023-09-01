Take a look of this beauty, Built by Better Homes Construction. This great looking home is Located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. Great looking curb appeal and entry features: LVP floors, a gas fireplace, premium Lighting, appliances, custom tiled shower, LED ceiling lights, huge master bedroom, custom Kitchen cabinets, single level, nice size laundry. With price full fence and landscaping included and much more... Call your favorite Realtor for showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $529,000
