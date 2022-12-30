3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $525,000

Great Home with many upgrades in this great and popular neighborhood that is close to everything. Rendering photos are similar but colors and front stone may change. 1801 sqft, 3 bed 2 bath with oversized back covered patio and oversized garage, LVP flooring, custom shower, fireplace, large windows, great floor plan and finished yard. This is right in the center of developed NW part of town, close to shopping, new hospital, retirement center and great business. This home can be custom designed with buyers choices and floor plan. Contact the listing agent for any questions and completion date update. Best deal for brand new home in desired area...