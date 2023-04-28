Beautiful modern craftsman home, with an inviting space and plenty of room to welcome friends and family. Single level plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office. 1888 square feet. The home will have Black Pine cabinets, hard surface counter tops, and coffer ceilings. Pre-wired for cameras, and surround sound system. The master bath will have tiled walk-in shower and a free standing tub with tiled walls. The home has 10' ceilings that will provide lots of natural lighting and spacious interior. Finished 3 car garage with EV charging connection for an electric car. The home is only minutes away from parks and shopping center. This home is under construction. Buyers will have the opportunity to choose some of the finishes. Completion date August 2023 or sooner. Realtor has ownership interest in property.