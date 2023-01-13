3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $524,900

Beautiful home Loaded with extras and custom touches! The home has been very well maintained and shows pride of ownership. Quartz counter tops throughout, Kitchen with Island, built in gas range, large pantry. Split bedrooms, Master bathroom with dual vanities, Tile floor, large tile walk in shower with a large walk-in closet. Great room features gas fireplace, two- and one-half bathrooms, entry from garage has storage for coats and shoes. Large laundry room with sink, 9-foot ceilings, large, covered patio, gas water heater. Large 3 car garage. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools and Hospital.