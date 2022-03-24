3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $510,000

Be the first to know
Property owners who fail to remove bur buttercup face a fine from the city of Twin Falls. Learn how to spot the plant and why early removal is key.
“My brother sacrificed his life for her.”
The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced this week that water delivery will begin on April 25.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
“I believe our political system is broken,” Carl Voigt said. “I’m running in part because I want to be a part of the change.”
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
Twin Falls County commissioners hope to rehome rosebushes from the memorial rose garden near the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building.
Rocky Ferrenburg, who ran for State House in 2018 and State Senate in 2020, has announced he will be seeking the Senate seat representing Twin Falls. He will be facing former Twin Falls Councilmember Greg Lanting in the May 17 Republican primary.
Meet the Times-News girls basketball player of the year.
In recent weeks, I have heard some questions from Idahoans about a bill in Congress that I am cosponsoring: H.R. 1440, the Fairness for All Act. It has come to my attention that certain misconceptions about this bill have spread via social media and even the press, and I would like to take the time to give the facts about this important bill.
