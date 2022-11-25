 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $498,500

DON'T MISS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY THIS HOME WITH A 3-2-1 RATE BUYDOWN PROGRAM! SELLER IS WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS MAKING YOUR PAYMENT SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER. Builder is installing sod and sprinklers to entire yard before winter. You'll love the use of clean lines throughout this home mixed with warm wood tones. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living spaces makes for easy maintenance. Wood tone kitchen cabinets with quartz counters in the kitchen. Fireplace in the living room makes great focal area. Split bedroom plan with 2 guest rooms and full guest bath. Office/den/play room off the entrance. Grand primary suite with incredible walk in tile shower with glass wall surround, soaker tub and dual vanities. Walk in closet connects to laundry room that offers a ton of cabinet space and leads to mud room/locker area. Great covered back porch and finished 2 car oversized garage. Home was built with LVL studs which is a huge bonus! Finishing touches should be done first part of September.

