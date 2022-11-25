3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $498,500

SELLER IS WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS A RATE BUY DOWN SAVING YOU ON YOUR MONTHLY PAYMENT. Builder is installing sod and sprinklers to entire yard. Welcoming covered front porch leads to a sprawling one level home with extras built-in throughout. Off the entry you'll find an office/den/play room with doors. Open concept great room with lots of natural light. Kitchen with two tone cabinets, granite counters & modern touches throughout. Master suite is incredible with a grand walk-in tile shower with glass surround, dual vanities with tons of cabinet space, separate soaker tub & large walk in closet that connects to the laundry room with tons of cabinet space. Off the garage you'll enjoy the large locker/mud room area. Split bedroom plan with 2 nice sized guest rooms & full guest bath. Attached garage is oversized with plenty of room for shelving on the side & middle, plus it's nicely finished inside. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your covered patio. Home was built with LVL studs which is a huge bonus.