Check this one out - less than 3 years old and priced below market value! Close to the new hospital and canyon, this beautiful home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, Samsung stainless appliances, recessed ceiling in the master suite, dual vanities, 25x10 rear concrete patio, RV parking and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $498,000
