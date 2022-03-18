3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $480,000

Be the first to know
Get your St. Paddy's Day spirit on with the annual St. Patrick's Day parade as well as these other awesome events happening throughout the Magic Valley.
In-N-Out Burger, Idaho’s most wished-for, begged-for, sought-after restaurant chain, is planning to open an Idaho restaurant.
By the end of the year, the department expects to have issued more than 800,000 rebates for a total of $350 million.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
"Last year was tough, but this year is potentially shaping up to be tougher," the canal company general manager said.
“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Jeanie Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”
The Twin Falls Fire Department rescued a child who climbed 25 feet into a tree.
“I’m running because I don’t think the politicians did a very good job protecting rights through the pandemic,” John Stokes said.
The company announced Monday its planning to develop a second wind energy project rural Twin Falls County, named the Salmon Falls Wind Project.
A proposed industrial park could soon make a million square feet of industrial space available. City Council on Monday resolved to accept a report finding 78 acres eligible for an Urban Renewal Area, and has directed the agency to develop a plan to create the new area.
