3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $474,999

A motorcyclist from Filer was killed Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Blue Lake Boulevard and Nevada Street East.
Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It's taken some people by surprise.
Trenton Horst, 31, of Wendell died Friday when his transport trailer fell on him in Jerome, police say.
A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.
An Idaho board that recommends place names will play no role in replacing a racial slur found on 66 Idaho mountains, creeks, valleys and other…
A man testified Wednesday that he watched two brothers kill Jose Lopez.
Mark your calendars for May 11.
Rock Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning
BURLEY — The Cassia County School District will host a Summer Food Service Program for children ages 1-18. The programs and meals are free.
A Jerome man was sentenced to federal prison this week for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
