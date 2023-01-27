 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $474,990

Get a 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save up to $20,000 now through January 31st.* Flexible space is the greatest asset of this Encore floor-plan based upon the best- selling Orchard model. At 2,258 square feet, this larger home is a favorite of frequent entertainers for its expansive kitchen, large pantry, & adjoining, open living & dining areas, and has a beverage bar center along one wall to complete this beautiful layout. The spacious & private ensuite boasts a deluxe ensuite with dual vanity, separate shower & an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms, share a second bathroom. Exclusively available for the Orchard Encore, enjoy the JR. Suite as a generous fourth bedroom, located above the garage, offers a large closet & its own full, private bathroom. **MOVE IN READY!**

