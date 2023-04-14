You'll love the use of clean lines throughout this home mixed with warm wood tones. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living spaces makes for easy maintenance. Wood tone kitchen cabinets with quartz counters in the kitchen. Fireplace in the living room makes great focal area. Split bedroom plan with 2 guest rooms and full guest bath. Office/den/play room off the entrance. Grand primary suite with incredible walk in tile shower with glass wall surround, soaker tub and dual vanities. Walk in closet connects to laundry room that offers a ton of cabinet space and leads to mud room/locker area. Great covered back porch and finished 2 car oversized garage. Home was built with LVL studs which is a huge bonus! Sprinkler system and sod already installed! Home is complete and move in ready!