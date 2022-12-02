 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $465,000

Stunning almost new custom built home by Castles Custom Homes in Northeast Twin Falls. This home features a split floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Beautiful living room with a lot of natural light and a built-in gas fireplace. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop with a big island with extra storage and large walk-in pantry. Spacious three car garage. Fully fenced backyard and established landscaping. This home is truly immaculate and a must see.

