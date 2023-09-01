READY OCTOBER 2023 - Welcome to 1249 Crestview Drive! Interior Pictures coming soon! This charming house is now available for sale and offers a comfortable and inviting living space. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property provides ample space for families or individuals looking to settle down. The open floor plan creates a seamless flow throughout the home, making it ideal for entertaining guests. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island, and plenty of cabinet storage, perfect for those who love to cook and entertain. The floor to ceiling rock fireplace adds a touch of elegance and warmth to the living area. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities, a freestanding tub, and a tiled shower, providing a luxurious retreat. Additionally, the front landscape adds curb appeal to this lovely property. With 3 car garage, convenience is at your fingertips. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to own a home in such a desirable location!