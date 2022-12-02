 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $449,990

GET A 5.5% INTEREST RATE ON SELECT QUICK MOVE-IN HOMES OR SAVE UP TO $20,000 NOW THRU JANUARY 31, 2022!! Contact us today to learn more! *** UNDER CONSTRUCTION* At 1800 square feet, the Orchard is an efficiently designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore and plenty of cupboard space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, separate shower and an enormous closest. The other two sizable bedrooms, share a second bathroom. Photos are photo similar.

