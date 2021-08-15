 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $445,000

One of a KIND! This house, seller has upgraded kitchen appliances, furnace and water heater, includes water softener. Great shape, and ready to move into, right for a quick closing, make this ideal home for working at home. Fenced back yard with privacy, oversized three car garage and even a space for a work bench, RV parking possible on the south side of garage. This is a great location close to shopping and school. Great floor plan and a very comfortable home, not too big, not too small Just right!

