3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $444,990

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $444,990

Spend it your way now through January 31st! get up to $20,000 and choose a Price Reduction, 5.5% Interest Rate, Closing Costs or Options. Contact us today to learn more! * At 1800 square feet, the Orchard is an efficiently designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore and plenty of cupboard space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, separate shower and an enormous closest. The other two sizable bedrooms, share a second bathroom. MOVE IN READY!

