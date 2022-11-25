 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $434,990

GET A 5.5% INTEREST RATE OR SAVE $20,000 NOW \!!Very Popular Model-1800 Sq Foot Single Level-3 Bedroom 2 Bath Orchard Plan Single level. A nice front porch with a Signature Plant Shelf! Exterior Colors to be Cornwall Slate, Link Gray and Origami White. Kitchen Countertops Granite Dallas White w/White Matte Tile Bac/Bathroom Countertops Formica Wilsonart Pebble Piazza. Cabinets in both kitchen/baths are Heartwood Nantucket Colonial White with Stainless Steel Knobs! All Main Living Areas are Antique Allure Stone Hearth Oak Laminate, bedrooms to be carpeted, with Laundry/Baths vinyl. Ceiling Fans with Lites in the center of Great Room /Master Bedroom. The Fireplace in the Great Room will be of Alcove Design. Interior Paint Colors are Anew Grey, Origami White. On the patio will be a natural gas BBQ Stub, and Dining Room will have Canned Lites. Full Fence side/back w/ 5'Gate, sprinklers/sod front/back,Gutters BTVAI

