Amazing newly built home ready just in time for the holidays! Come check out the many fantastic upgrades and features throughout this home, including an entryway, tile surrounds in both bathrooms, quartz counter-tops, under lighting in the kitchen, over-sized island, large pantry, extra overhead storage in the garage, fireplace, covered backyard patio and much more. This home already includes all your kitchen appliances including a fridge all in stainless steel! The beautiful windows throughout the home allow all the natural lighting you'll need to feel cozy this winter. Call for a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Driver was flown to a local hospital.
Autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Congratulations to these families!
Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…
Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022
Jeffery Ray O’Howell is charged with second-degree kidnapping, grand theft by possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
It's been 3 weeks since students were slain
Driver lost control of car and collided with another vehicle, police say