NEW SEASON, BIG SAVINGS! GET UPTO $20,000* OFF THIS HOME! Contact us today to learn more. *** The Hudson is an efficiently designed, single level home offering both space & comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage & breakfast bar. The expansive living room & adjoining dining are complete this eating & entertainment space. The spacious & private master suite boasts dual vanities, large separate shower & an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share the second bathroom & round out these well-planned home.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $423,900
