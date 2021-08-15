 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $412,000

This home looks and feels like a newly constructed home. New paint and flooring has been installed within the last 2 months. Home is extremely clean & has been owned by the same owner since constructed. Enjoy a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, & breakfast bar that seats 4. The master bedroom is oversized and includes a large master bath with a soaker tub, dual vanities, and large walk in closet. Outside enjoy an extended covered patio, pool area, & storage shed. Truly a well kept home!

