3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $409,000

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has vaulted ceilings, large master, walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Kitchen has beautiful Maple Cabinets with Siberian Elm Countertops and a wet bar for entertaining. Finished garage, vinyl fencing and a nice outside patio. Landscape Includes: Zeroscape in front yard and Sprinklers & Sod in backyard. Completion date July 2022. Close to Hospital and High School.

