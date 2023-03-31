Looking for a great home in a great neighborhood, you have found it! The home features 3 bed 2.5 bath with bonus room upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the main floor with a walk-in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. Beautiful laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings in the kitchen/great room, with lots of natural light. The kitchen has a pantry, all stainless steel appliances (including Refrigerator) and R/O system that is included. Backyard has the perfect spot to spend your evenings under the newly installed awning. Great location close to shopping, schools and St. Luke's hospital. This home has it all!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,999
