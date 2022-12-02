3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,990

***GET A 5.5% INTEREST RATE ON SELECT QUICK MOVE-IN READY HOMES OR SAVE UP TO $20,000 NOW THROUGH JANUARY 31, 2022! Contact us today to learn more. *** The Hudson is an efficiently designed, single level home offering both space & comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage & breakfast bar. The expansive living room & adjoining dining are complete this eating & entertainment space. The spacious & private master suite boasts dual vanities, large separate shower & an enormous closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share the second bathroom & round out these well-planned home. Photos are photo similar.