Move-in Soon! 99% complete 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan with over 1550 sq ft plus an attached 3 car garage located in the Sundance Subdivision on the south side of Twin Falls. Within walking distance of South Hills Middle School. This home features a beautiful custom kitchen with a large island, quartz counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and under/over counter accent lighting. Large master bedroom suite with a dual vanity, frameless shower door, and walk-in closet. Covered front porch. Builder is fencing the west and south fence lines in the backyard. Other features include LVP flooring throughout, laundry room with sink, built-in storage with bench and cubbys. Home has a high efficiency gas furnace and central air conditioning.