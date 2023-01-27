Welcome to Z-Country Estates, Parade of Home's winner 2020,2021and 2022. Jon Zernickow, is creating another beautiful home! This unique house will feature a single level split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, 2 car fully insulated garage no steps from garage to laundry room, water softener (owned), kitchen appliances. Kitchen counters will be either granite/quartz, flooring will be luxury vinyl plank, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms, roll in shower in master bath (no steps), dual vanities, large closets, tons of storage. Front and rear landscaping that includes sod, sprinkler system, garden area, and white vinyl fencing.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900
