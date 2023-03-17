BRAND NEW WOLVERTON HOME - This craftsman style 3 bedroom homes is 1693sf with 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms! This home will be fully landscaped and will have fence with a private side yard, but you will also be able to take advantage of the large park directly behind the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rupert Police Department executed a warrant on Dec. 28, 2022, at E Street Deli, Ryan W. McEuen's Rupert home, and a motorhome parked at hi…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Police say forged checks worth almost $23,000 were cashed
Police say they found bag full of a green, leafy plant material.
In a statement released on Friday, the district said Perrine Elementary Principal Tammy Rodabaugh and Rock Creek Principal Shari Cowger will b…