READY TO MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful craftsman style subdivision of Meadows West. The home comes with stainless full tiled shower, granite countertops, steel appliances, and front landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900
