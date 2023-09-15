READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 1239 Crestview Drive! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious size of 1495 sqft, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living. The vaulted great room features a cozy fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for relaxation and entertaining. The kitchen boasts two-tone cabinets and granite countertops throughout, making it a chef's dream come true. The dual master vanity adds a touch of luxury to the bathrooms. Other highlights include a covered patio, lockers for extra storage, a welcoming foyer, and LVP flooring. With three parking spaces and front landscaping, convenience and curb appeal are guaranteed. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make this house your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Ketchum man was found Wednesday in a canal following a Sunday morning accident in Jerome County.
A man who accepted a plea deal in the 2019 death of a woman in a Twin Falls crash now wants to back out of the agreement, records say.
Group aims to purchase own flag to fly over the canyon every year
If you’re a procrastinator and a hunter, and you’re planning on buying an elk or deer tag on the opening day of big game season, you might thi…
Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child, Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more celeb news
A biographer has stated that Elon Musk and Grimes have had another son, who is officially named Techno Mechanicus. Get more on that and other …