3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900

A Burley man and a Burley teen died on Sunday after a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 27 and 200 South.
She got $42,451.41 in Supplemental Security Income and $107,293.73 in other benefits for herself and her children by giving wrong information.
A pickup crashed south of Bliss early Friday, killing a 24-year-old passenger, Idaho State Police said.
A woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of Burley.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Cassia County girl.
Owner Roger Sutherland said he is interested in possibly opening a smaller version of the restaurant in the future. It would be similar to an Italian Café Rio.
A former Mini-Cassia jailer has been accused of having sexual contact with an inmate through a jail cell door slot.
Police investigators in southwestern Idaho now say a 5-year-old boy missing since July was likely abducted.
The family's lawsuit said jail staff mistook an infection related to her amputation for withdrawals from opioid drugs, and Eads would be alive if she was treated properly. She died after spending 14 days in jail.
A man living in Jerome was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
