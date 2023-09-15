Beautifull newer home with upgraded finishes! Great open concept living area with Gas Fireplace and doors to the covered patio.! Kitchen features Granite countertops, Island /Breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator included and a large pantry. Split bedroom floorplan with large Master bedroom with fan and great master bath. Master bath features Large tiled shower, dual vanities large walk-in closet and a linen closet. The two other bedrooms have walk-in closets. Granite countertops throughout, Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Large Laundry room with sink. Fully automatic sprinkler system and a Graveled RV parking area. Home has a security system. "Special Financing Incentives available on this property from SIRVA MORTGAGE"
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,000
