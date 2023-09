Beautiful spacious new construction is located in South Twin Falls. Full stucco siding all the way around. This is a very well thought out floor plan with custom features throughout. Custom Kitchen cabinets, countertops, gas oven/range, refrigerator, microwave all included. The Laundry has direct access to the master closet. Oversized back patio with full Sod and Sprinklers already installed. Gravel RV parking and Vinyl fence as well. Move in Ready!