Large corner lot! This 3-bedroom house will have some amazing extras like a barn door walk-in pantry with counters top, two tone cabinets, and granite and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Natural light floods into the master bathroom from the extra high windows that the homeowner will enjoy along with a tile shower and lots of cabinet space, and wait tell you see the outstanding lighting. The main bathroom has a large tub for soaking and tile as well! These are just a few of the plans for this warm farmhouse style interior.